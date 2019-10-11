2 Cousins Admit To Being Involved In Deadly SW OKC Shooting, According To Court Documents
Two Oklahoma City cousins admitted to their involvement in a double shooting near SW 78th and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to court documents.
A witness said his cousin, Steven Kemp, was gunned down in the street Saturday in front of a home. The witness's father was also injured by gunfire.
Kemp's family and friends said it was a senseless shooting.
“He went outside to tell some guys to go home,” said Jake Pickelsimer, Kemp's friend. “They just opened fire and shot him.”
An arrest affidavit spelled out the details of the night.
Kemp's cousin got a text from a female passenger inside an SUV parked at the home. He refused to take in a passenger who was passed out. That is when Kemp and his cousin's father came out and got into an argument with the people inside the car.
As the SUV was driving away, a female passenger told detectives Jonathan Urbina, 19, leaned out a window and shot several times at the victims.
She reported that Jonathan said, "He went down." Kemp was reportedly shot in the head.
“We did get to say goodbye,” said Pickelsimer. “He lived for 11 hours after the shooting.”
The victim's wife will now raise a baby that is due in April without a father.
“You go from having a baby to planning a funeral,” said Pickelsimer. “And trying to come up with the money is difficult.”
Two members of another family are in jail for Kemp's murder. Investigators said Jonathan admitted he was in the SUV and fired the gun out of the car. He also told police his cousin Jerardo Urbina, 21, was driving and told him to shoot at the victims. The Urbina’s were arrested three days after the deadly shooting.
According to the arrest affidavit, Jerardo told detectives he tried to hid his car from police by parking behind a locked fence at his work.