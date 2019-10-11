State Representative Pushing For Suicide Prevention Among High School Students
A state representative is pushing legislation to require schools to put the suicide prevention hotline on the back of student identification cards.
Backers say it won’t cost taxpayers anything, but could save kids’ lives.
Nobody thinks this legislation is going to eliminate the epidemic of teen suicide, but it's designed to remind teens that someone is listening to them.
News 9 asked students at Harding Fine Arts Academy in Oklahoma City how many of them considered or tried suicide. Every student in the room raised their hands.
Democratic Rep. Mickey Dollens, Minority Whip, authored the bill that would require the suicide hotline be put on student IDs. His brother committed suicide.
“He was 18 years old," Dollens said. "He had bipolar depression and he needed help.”
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people 15 to 24 years old. Students at Harding can relate.
“I felt really unloved. I felt like I was in a very solitary place. I just felt really by myself,” senior Oni Monts said.
“I felt it would be better if I wasn’t here. That I would be less of a burden at the end of the day,” senior Tristan Harrison said.
They say, at a time when we are constantly looking for online likes, they don’t feel liked. At a time when we’ve never been so connected, they feel alone.
“Definitely what I felt is very lonely. Even if I have so many people commenting on my stuff, saying you know all these nice things about me and liking my picture it will never equate to real-life, human interaction,” said senior Perri Lewis.
“You can fit so much more hate in such a short span of time and such an easy click of a button without having to say anything to a face-to-face person. It’s like it dehumanizes them,” Harrison said.
Students said they don’t feel like they have true friends to turn to, and adults don’t understand the social media pressure they’re feeling.
“It’s hard to make real genuine friends, I think, when the culture in high school sucks so badly now,” said junior Emma Collins.
“In this day and age, I feel like with the issues kids are dealing with in such a polarized environment parents sometimes are the issue,” Harrison said.
The students News 9 spoke with say they often just want to know that their parents care.