Police Identify Man Fatally Shot By Officers Thursday Morning
A man fatally shot by police officers Thursday morning has been identified.
Michael John, 24, was the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police went a home in the 200 block of NW 120th Street while they were investigating a crash where the suspect rammed into a police cruiser.
When officers arrived, they found a person standing on the front porch and a struggle happened. During the struggle, police said an officer deployed his Taser at the suspect.
The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round at both officers, Oklahoma City police Capt. Larry Withrow said.
Both officers fired their weapons and hit the suspect. The man, John, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators think John was the same person who reportedly rammed a vehicle into a police car on Wednesday in a neighborhood near Britton Road and Kelley Avenue, Withrow said.
The two officers were Sgt. Gregory Kennedy, a 18-year veteran of the department, and Sgt. Kenneth Rambo, a 17-year veteran of the department.
Both officers were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.