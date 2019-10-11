Respecting the American flag also involves knowing how to properly dispose of one when it is damaged. "The Flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning," according to the United States Flag Code (4 USC Sec 8 Para (k) Amended 7 July 1976). To mark Flag Day last year, CBS Philadelphia shared a guide on how to properly dispose of American flags.

This trooper is not the first person to gain widespread recognition for his proper handling of the flag. In 2018, a photo of three boys folding an American flag in Hayden, Idaho, went viral. Many praised the boys for their efforts to protect the flag.

The same year, a FedEx driver was praised for folding a flag that fell on a customer's lawn. The good deed was captured on the homeowner's security camera and went viral, CBS Baltimore reported.