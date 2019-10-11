News
Del City Police Cancel Silver Alert For Missing 88-Year-Old Man
Friday, October 11th 2019, 12:55 PM CDT
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Del City Police have canceled a Silver Alert Friday afternoon for a missing 88-year-old man.
According to police, James Skinnell was last seen around 12:30 p.m near the 4100 block of Monica Drive. Skinnell was wearing a red plaid shirt and jeans with suspenders.
Police said he has a proven medical or physical disability.
Skinnell was located safe in Arlington Texas, Del City Police Said.