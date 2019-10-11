DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Del City Police have canceled a  Silver Alert Friday afternoon for a missing 88-year-old man. 

According to police, James Skinnell was last seen around 12:30 p.m near the 4100 block of Monica Drive. Skinnell was wearing a red plaid shirt and jeans with suspenders. 

Police said he has a proven medical or physical disability. 

Skinnell was located safe in Arlington Texas, Del City Police Said. 

 