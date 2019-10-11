Body Found In Lake Overholser Identified As Girl Reported Missing Wednesday, Police Say
OKLAHOMA CITY - A body was found Friday in Lake Overholser, authorities reported.
Shortly before noon, police were called to Lake Overholser in reference to a body being found.
The body has been identified as Su Hliang, police said. The 16-year-old was reported missing by her family on Wednesday.
The girl's family has been notified of her death.
The state medical examiner's office will determine the girl's cause and manner of death.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Su was a junior at Northwest Classen High School. The school's principal, Jahree Herzer, released the following statement:
"I ask that all of you help to support our students now and in the coming days as this story continues to unfold. We have access to counseling support for students and staff if needed and we must encourage students to report any information they have that may lead to finding Su Hliang.
"I will provide updates as they become available. In the meantime, please keep Su’s family and friends in your thoughts."
This is a developing story.