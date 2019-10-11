News
Firefighters Respond To House Fire In NW OKC
Friday, October 11th 2019, 11:15 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters responded to a house fire, Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the fire was near Northwest 28th Street and North Virginia Avenue.
Fire officials said no one was inside the home during the time of the fire.
Officials believe the fire started from a mattress in one of the front rooms.
It is unknown if the home is vacant.
This is a developing story.