Operation Velvet Fury Targets Illicit Oklahoma Massage Parlors
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County District Attorney's Office and the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office announced the results of an ongoing investigation into illicit massage businesses. The joint operation, called "Operation Velvet Fury," targeted people running what are alleged to be fronts for prostitution - and websites used by the businesses.
Six of the suspects have been taken into custody while two others are still being sought, officials said. They tell us the prostitution ring employs hundreds of women with thousands of customers.
They're making a list of the "johns" but started with arrests of the ringleaders.
The arrests involved three top people accused of controlling an online system that connected women with customers, another man with a separate group of prostitutes, and four Tulsa massage parlors: Bellanova, Barbies, Prestige and Tulsa-T were raided. Two women running those massage parlors were taken into custody. There are two additional warrants for two other women that haven't been located.
All were connected by an app called Discord, task force representatives said.
The task force investigation included encrypted communication platforms that give customers anonymity and allow them to graphically comment on the services offered by the businesses.
Investigators said their work focused on the people running the businesses rather than the prostitutes themselves. Those in custody include Kakar Chandra, Teresa Adams, Thomas Johnson, Elizabeth Wyers, Gene Gregg, Kara Rodriguez and Kacey Williamson.
Police initially said Williamson, arrested Thursday, is a middle school teacher in Perkins, but court documents state she is employed by Ripley Public Schools. She was described as one of the key people involved in the online administration of the businesses.
Attorney General Mike Hunter spoke to women who are trafficked in the industry, urging them to come forward to reclaim their lives with the help of community services.