Starting Monday at Will Rogers World Airport, a new construction project will shut down all but one lane of Terminal Drive, which is one of the main ways in and out of the terminal.

The construction will start at Meridian Avenue just North of the South West 54th Street bridge.

From there, Terminal and Meridian will both be narrowed down to one lane. There will also be no left turns at the intersection of Southwest 54th and Meridian. Traffic will be diverted to Cargo Road or Amelia Earhart Lane depending on direction.

During this construction, airport officials said people should take extra time driving there especially in the early morning or afternoon.

"It's the message the airport always gives, allow enough time. Now we feel like you need to add 15 minutes more just to navigate all of that construction," said Karen Carney, the spokesperson for the Will Rogers World Airport.

The airport said this is a three-part project totaling more than $4.5 million. The project is expected to last around eight months in total.