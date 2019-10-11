California Wildfires Continue, Destroying Homes
Friday morning, wildfires in Southern California are tearing through homes and businesses. This as hundreds of thousands of residents in the northern part of the state are living in the dark.
Extreme winds and hot, dry weather have caused multiple fires across Southern California.
As of Friday morning, fires are burning near Los Angeles.
On Thursday, crews in Sylmar worked to fight the Saddle Ridge Fire; others were seen leading horses away from danger.
Areas like Calimesa continued to face the dangers of the Sandalwood Fire late Thursday night. Several hours after that fire started, dozens of homes were destroyed.
And just 50 miles east of Los Angeles--in Fontana--homes were burning just as the power company shut off electricity in the area to prevent new fires from popping up.
However, officials say weather conditions have gotten better in northern California and the lights are starting to come back on.