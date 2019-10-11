OSU's McKnight Center Opens With Gala Celebration
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State University's new performing arts center opens Friday night.
The McKnight Center will celebrate its opening night with a gala and a performance by the New York Philharmonic.
The McKnight Center has been under construction for about two years; it's just south of campus at University and Hester.
OSU alums Billie and Ross McKnight gave $25 million in 2016 to establish an endowment to make it happen.
The Executive Director says the McKnight Center is special because it will be able to present world-class artists in a wonderfully intimate space.
The main hall seats 1,000 people, there's a 200 seat recital hall, and an outdoor plaza can accommodate about 500 people.
In the plaza outside, there's a 32-foot LED wall where the McKnight Center will simulcast performances that are happening on stage inside.
There are a few single ticket seats available for Friday night's black tie gala.
