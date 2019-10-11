9 Things to Know Ahead of the Red River Showdown
There's a lot to think about when it comes to gameday from what to wear, to what to bring and even when you should leave.
Traffic: All lanes of I-35 will be open in Oklahoma to the Texas state line from Friday to Sunday, helping drivers make it to Dallas.
Temperatures: Jed Castles is predicting temps starting in the 40s and rising up into the 60s for Saturday in Dallas. Maybe fans will need a hoodie or a blanket for gameday.
Fan Entrances: Fair gates open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, but no one is allowed in the stadium until 2 hours before kickoff.
Player Entrances: Why would you want to enter before when team buses also arrive two hours before kickoff. Team buses will arrive via Coliseum Drive and pull to Gate K.
Tailgating: Lets face it, many fans will be tailgating in the morning, that's allowed on official Fair lots. Parking in those spaces is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and costs $20.
Bag Policy: When entering the Cotton Bowl there is a clear bag policy. Only small clutch bags or purses 4.5" x 6.5" don't have to be clear.
OU Fan Seating: Sooner fans will be seated in the traditional spot, on the south side of the Cotton Bowl. Fans can use Gates G,J,K,L,M,A)
State Fair of Texas: Admission to the fair is included on the day of the game. Feel free to go throw the horns down at Big Tex.
Beer Sales: According to the Dallas Morning News, there will be 26 beer stands inside the Cotton Bowl this year. During the 2017 and 2018 OU vs. Texas games there was just one kiosk.
For more common questions head to Sooner Sports frequently asked questions section about this match-up on their website.