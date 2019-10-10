“To our knowledge there is no current investigation being conducted by the FBI or any other federal agencies. The email we believe the student reporter is referencing, was a yearly notice announcing routine visits made by auditors, government officials and federal agents. Having members of the FBI or any other federal agency visit campuses known for research isn't an uncommon practice. As part of the FBI’s coordination with federal science and technology agencies, officials visit universities across the country to educate faculty and researchers on areas of emerging concerns.”