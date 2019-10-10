Bond Denied For OKC Murder Suspect U.S. Marshals Arrested In Denver
OKLAHOMA CITY - Bond has been denied for a murder suspect who was arrested out of state in late September.
David Sisk, 33, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on September 27 at a McDonalds location in Denver.
Sisk faced Oklahoma County District Judge Kevin McCray Thursday, October 10. He is accused in the murder of John “JD” White on September 6, 2019.
First responders discovered White’s body at his Southwest 23rd and Robison Avenue apartment during a welfare check. His body was found underneath a mattress that was intentionally set on fire.
White’s apartment had also been ransacked.
“I hope that God is as enraged over this insidious crime,” said White’s grandmother, Joann Kapella. “Why would somebody like that even think about hurting a person that is so young, loving and giving of life? He expected nothing but happiness. That is all he ever wanted.”
According to police, Sisk met the victim on Grindr, a social media networking app geared toward the LGBTQ community. A search warrant filed by detectives Tuesday requests White's personal data from the service provider, including messages and profile information.
“A friend of mine told me he checked the Grindr app because he said that he was on it also,” said Kapella. “He said that John David was on it three days before the Friday night incident.”
The pain of a sudden loss is still very real for this grandmother. White would have turned 29 years old on October 11.
“He wanted to see his mom and dad,” said Kapella. “I believe in heaven, I believe that he has met up with is mom and dad, and I don't believe that people like David Sisk should be on this earth.”