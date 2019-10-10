OKC's Lincoln Plaza Hotel And Office To Be Transformed Into Luxury Apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY - It's been an eyesore along Lincoln Boulevard that appears to get worse with each broken window. Lincoln Plaza Hotel and office building has sat vacant for nearly 20 years.
Developer Dick Tanenbaum with Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings purchased the buildings in 2011 for $2.6 million.
Right now, crews are gutting the three buildings to prepare for a major multi-million-dollar renovation.
In 2016, Lincoln Plaza was turned into a Historical District, and Gardner Tenenbaum Holdings has made several changes to their renovation design, but now say the project will feature 310 luxury one and two-bedroom apartments.
“24-hour concierge service, state of the art fitness facility,” said Cindy Murillo with Gardner Tenenbaum about the amenities.
The “Forum at Lincoln Plaza” will also include office space. The kidney shaped pool is also coming back.
A food hall facing Lincoln is also now in the plans.
“We are working with a successful food concept operator here in a city and will hopefully bring about eight to ten restaurants to project as well,” said Murillo.
Lincoln Plaza was originally completed in 1971.
Murillo said renovation will be completed by March 2021 and will be eligible for historical tax credits.
The revised plan that includes more apartments and less office space than originally envisioned, is expected in front of OKC City Council for approval in January.