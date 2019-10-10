2 OKC Officers On Paid Leave After Second Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Less Than 24 Hours
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two Oklahoma City officers are on paid administrative leave following a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.
Officials said a man died from gunshot wounds at a home near Northwest 120th and Harvey Avenue.
Residents near the scene were shocked when they woke up to a crime scene near their homes.
“I ran out here with no shoes on,” said Latjaun Gaines, neighbor. “Like what’s going on?”
Two officers were patrolling the area Thursday morning, following up on a suspicious vehicle investigation.
“When I come out there was a police officer creeping down the street just riding really slowly,” said John Williams, neighbor.
Police said the officers were trying to locate a person who rammed their van into a building and an officer's car Wednesday morning. They stopped at a home on 120th street and approached a man standing on his porch.
“During that contact, the subject pulled a handgun on the officers,” said Capt. Larry Withrow, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Both officers discharged their guns striking the subject. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The officers were not injured but are now part of the investigation. Detectives and crime scene investigators spent the morning processing the scene and spoke to witnesses.
Williams lives across the street from the shooting but said he did not really know the man who died.
“It’s unbelievable because there’s nothing going on over here,” said Williams. “Just goes to show you don’t know the people around you, I guess. Still don’t know what happened.”
Neighbors are concerned knowing it was the second deadly officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours.
“I just hope that it’s a justified shooting because there was an officer-involved shooting I believe yesterday as well,” said Gaines.
Police could not confirm if the man who died was involved in the car ramming investigation or if the vehicle at the home was involved.