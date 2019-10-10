Oklahoma To See Big Cold Front, Chance Of Severe Weather Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY - A big cold front and a chance for severe weather will move through Oklahoma Thursday.
The cold front is already present in northwest Oklahoma, but it will approach Oklahoma City around lunch time. Temperatures will fall into the 50's by late afternoon. North winds will be present with 15 to 30 MPH winds. Some wind gust could be as high at 40 MPH.
There will be a chance of severe weather Thursday, along the cold front. Majority of the severe weather will be to the south and east of OKC.
The main severe threats will be wind, hail, and a possibility of an isolated tornado.
Friday morning in OKC will be cold with wind chills in the 30's. Highs will top out just above the 50's with clearing skies.
Saturday morning we will see near record lows. There is also a chance for the first frost of the season.
