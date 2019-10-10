News
Woman Taken To Hospital Following Accident On I-40 Eastbound At May
Thursday, October 10th 2019, 5:38 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning, following an accident on Interstate 40 eastbound at May Avenue, according to authorities.
Troopers said the woman was trying to cross the interstate and clipped another vehicle and then hit a barrier wall.
The woman was taken to the hospital with arm and head trauma, police said.
The two inside lanes of I-40 eastbound were closed while crews worked the accident.
The other driver was not injured in the crash.
This is a developing story.