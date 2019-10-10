News
Volunteers Needed For Oklahoma City Zoo's Event Haunt The Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo is looking for volunteers for their annual Haunt The Zoo event.
Volunteers will hand out candy to children along the trick-or-treat trails. Each shift is four hours and takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekends of October 19-20 and the 26-27.
Zoo officials said that as a thank you, volunteers will receive an admission ticket and food during their shift, as well as an opportunity to win prizes.
Volunteers are encouraged to be in costume.
Click here to register to volunteer.