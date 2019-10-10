PG&E Cuts Power In California To Avoid Fires
Thursday morning, as many as two million California residents are living in the dark after the states biggest energy supplier cut their power to prevent wildfires.
Energy supplier PG&E said it could take as long as 5 days to restore power after the fire danger has passed.
The company said high winds and severe dry heat is forcing it to stop supplying power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Northern California.
Residents in that area are no stranger to wildfires. Just over a year ago, the utility's faulty equipment was blamed for deadly fires that killed nearly 90 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.
"We took this step to ensure the safety of our customers and our communities as a last resort, and we're committed to reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire events" said Sameet Singh with PG&E.
But some residents say this could have all been avoided.
Adding to the frustration, PG&E's website was down for many customers earlier this week.