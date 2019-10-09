'It Was A Senseless Act': Soon-To-Be Father Murdered In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Stephen “Junior” Kemp was going to be a dad, expecting his first child in April 2020. Instead, family and friends are now trying to come up with money for his funeral.
Junior was shot on Saturday, and later passed away at the hospital.
Investigators said Jerardo and Jonathan Urbina shot Junior at a home on Southwest 78th Street this past weekend.
Loved ones said Junior never met a stranger and was always the friend you depended on.
Jake Picklesimer said the suspects killed his best friend, and that it a bond that dates back to when he was five years old.
“No reason for it. It was the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Picklesimer.
Junior and his wife had been together for 10 years, married for three, and more recently discovered they were going to have a baby. The two were supposed to find out the sex of their child this week.
Junior even made a onesie as a pregnancy announcement.
“When he found out he and Angie were having a baby, he told me, don't tell mom yet. It's our secret, and he said our kids are going to get to play together,” said Ashley Kemp, Junior’s sister.
Money has been tight, but the community has stepped in, according to family. John Ireland Funeral home is taking donations to help pay for the services.
But the Kemp’s still need help and are counting on others. It's a heavy burden, and they only said goodbye to Junior a few days ago.
“We did the best we could on letting them know he was loved. We stayed the whole time, especially Angie,” said Ashley.
Friends are organizing a softball fundraiser to help. They said Junior loved the game.
Details are still being set-up, but you can click here to donate directly to the GoFundMe Page.