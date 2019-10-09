News
OKC Police Searching For Missing, Possibly Endangered Teen
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and possibly endangered 16-year-old girl Wednesday.
According to the report, Su Hliang was last seen at Northwest Classen for a school function on the night of Tuesday, October 8.
Hliang was last seen wearing a light gray/white shirt, light-colored jeans and black Van's shoes.
If you know of her whereabouts, you're asked to call you local authorities immediately.