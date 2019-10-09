Police Investigating After Guthrie Man Stabbed, Beaten In Home Invasion
A Guthrie man was stabbed and beaten in his own home. He’s recovering Wednesday.
Now, police are trying to determine whether drugs are involved.
Scott Wright, 52, told police three people forced their way into his home and attacked him. When cops went to Wright’s home, they found pools of blood on the floor and signs of a struggle.
Neighbors, who are afraid to show their faces on camera, said Wright’s home is a magnet for crime.
“Traffic,” one woman said. “Lots of traffic. It’s drug people back and forth all day, all night until this happened, and I guess the keeping them away.”
Another neighbor added, “Ever since that tapes been up, there’s been people come up here during the day, turn around leave, come in all hours of the night, pretty much.”
Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Dept. said, “Residents in the area up to this point, have been reporting what they believe to be drug activity. And our investigators are running down several leads, including witnesses who are cooperating with identifying who the suspects are.”
Cops said they have several leads.
“Based on what the neighbors have been saying for a while now about the activity in the area, we are definitely running down those leads and seeing whether or not any drug activity was involved,” said Sgt. Gibbs.
Wright’s daughter wouldn’t answer our questions on camera but insists her father does not do drugs and the attack was random.
Neighbors aren’t so sure.
“I don’t believe it’s a home invasion. I mean, the door's not kicked in. He knew who did it. Somebody just gave him a whoopin’,” said one neighbor.
Another neighbor added, “We just want it to go away. Just want it to go away. The drugs. The people. The traffic. The trash.”