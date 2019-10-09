Oklahoma Doctors Warn Of Flu Shot Importance This Season
OKLAHOMA CITY - Flu season is upon us, and early indications say it will be bad one.
Health officials are worried folks won't take their advice and skip the flu shot.
Last year’s flu shot was only 30% effective. But local doctors say the flu shot can be effective even if you do get the flu.
“Whether it is 90% effective or 5% effective, if you get the flu after having the vaccine you are less likely to be as ill,” said OU Children’s Grand Prairie Pediatrics Doctor Melissa Lindenau.
New information shows this year’s flu shot could be more effective than last year’s vaccine.
The southern hemisphere is looked at as an indicator of the flu's strength, because its flu season comes earlier than ours.
That region has seen an active flu season, especially with the H3N2 strain.
The H3N2 strain is included in this year's vaccine.
Dr. Lindenau said you can also increase your chances of not getting the flu by eating healthy, getting rest, and getting enough vitamin D, whether that means going outdoors more or taking a supplement.
She said the best thing you can do is wash your hands.
“Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands,” added Dr. Lindenau.
Starting Thursday, October 10 you can get weekly updates from the Oklahoma State Department of Health website. Every Thursday until spring, the "Flu View" will be updated.