19-Year-Old Arrested, Faces Several Charges After Leading Enid Police On Chase In Stolen FedEx Truck
ENID, Oklahoma - A teenager is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to break into a home, choking a dog, and leading Enid police on a chase after stealing a FedEx delivery truck.
Police arrested Khalid Marquise Lee, 19, Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 200 block of South 6th Street at 1:08 p.m. for a disturbance.
911 calls reveal Lee allegedly attempted to break into an apartment at the Cherokee Terrace Apartment complex. Then, he allegedly began choking a dog that was chained up outside.
After climbing through a window of a FedEx delivery truck, Lee led police on a short chase and crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of 4th and Owen K. Garriott Road.
Officers attempted to use a taser, but Lee retreated further into the FedEx truck. After jumping out of the truck, officers were able to arrest the suspect.
While an officer attempted to cuff Lee, officers were punched and bit.
Lee reportedly assaulted and injured several detention officers while at the Garfield County Detention Facility.
Lee was booked on complaints of auto theft, attempting to elude, several counts of assault and battery on a police officer, cruelty to animals, driving without a valid license and resisting arrest.
More charges are expected.
No citizens, including those involved in the crash, were hurt.