'Shots Fired, Shots Fired!': OCPD Releases Bodycam Video Of Shootout With Suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY - A shootout in September that involved an Oklahoma City police officer, a driver and his passenger was caught on camera. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Wednesday.
A traffic stop near Southwest 72nd Street and Western Avenue last month, put a new officer's life in danger.
Officer Tyler Arney's body camera was rolling when he pulled over a car driven by 24-year-old Shelby Stanfield and his passenger 28-year-old Glenn Marshall. Arney barely reached the driver side window and saw a handgun.
Officer: “Hey, show me your hands!” (shots fired)
“9,6 shots fired! Shots fired!”
Despite being hit by gunfire, Stanfield managed to speed away. He led officers on a high-speed chase that went for several miles, eventually ending near Southwest 54th near Portland Avenue.
Officer: “Driver step out of the vehicle!”
An arrest warrant for the passenger indicated people who witnessed the chase, saw Marshall leaning out the window shooting several times at the pursuing officer.
Police said Stanfield also admitted to shooting at Arney, although he was never injured.
Officer: “Show me your hands! Walk backwards towards the sound of my voice! Hold up your hands!”
Stanfield surrendered and was arrested. He was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound and then booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. The passenger was also arrested but police said he has since bonded out of jail.
Officer: “Keep walking backwards! Go down to your knees and put your face on the ground!”
Police found a 40-calibur handgun in the roadway of Southwest 59th and a 9mm-gun in the front passenger seat of the suspect's car.