Police Give 'All-Clear' After Report Of Suspicious Bag Near Downtown OKC
Wednesday, October 9th 2019, 4:06 PM CDT
Updated:
Police have given the "all-clear" after investigating a suspicious bag near downtown Oklahoma City.
The incident happened Wednesday near Main Street and Blackwelder Avenue.
A man made a threat about having an explosive in his bag, police said. Police took the man into custody and called the bomb squad to investigate the bag.
Main Street was shut down while the bomb squad investigated the bag.
