Authorities Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting At Apartments In NW OKC
Wednesday, October 9th 2019, 2:16 PM CDT
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police said they responded to a trouble unknown call at the Muntage Apartments in the 3000 block of NW 41st St.
The caller stated that a man with a gun was at the apartments, police said.
Authorities said the suspect was shot by officers.
He was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.