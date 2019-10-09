The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City. 

Police said they responded to a trouble unknown call at the Muntage Apartments in the 3000 block of NW 41st St. 

The caller stated that a man with a gun was at the apartments, police said. 

Authorities said the suspect was shot by officers. 

He was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates. 