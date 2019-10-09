News
1 Dead After An Officer-Involved Shooting At Apartments In NW OKC
Wednesday, October 9th 2019, 2:16 PM CDT
Updated:
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.
Police were called Wednesday in reference to a trouble unknown call at the Muntage Apartments in the 3000 block of NW 41st St.
The caller stated that a man with a gun was at the apartments, police said.
Authorities said the suspect was shot by officers.
The suspect died at a local hospital a short time later. No officers were injured in the shooting.
So far, no names have been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.