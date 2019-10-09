One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Police were called Wednesday in reference to a trouble unknown call at the Muntage Apartments in the 3000 block of NW 41st St. 

The caller stated that a man with a gun was at the apartments, police said. 

Authorities said the suspect was shot by officers.

The suspect died at a local hospital a short time later. No officers were injured in the shooting.

So far, no names have been released. 

This is a developing story. 