Injury Crash Prompts Closure Of I-40 Westbound Lanes Near Kilpatrick Turnpike
Wednesday, October 9th 2019, 12:37 PM CDT
An injury crash was reported Wednesday in west Oklahoma City.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Troopers have shut down the westbound lanes while they investigate the crash.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two pickups. One person was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.
