News
Police Search For Driver Accused Of Ramming OCPD Police Unit
The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a driver accused of ramming his vehicle into an Oklahoma City police unit.
According to police, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 900 block of Cedar Lake Boulevard.
Police said a red van was parked under a covered parking area near a building.
When officers attempted to make contact, the driver reportedly tried to get away by first ramming the building and then reversing and ramming the police car before taking off, police said.
The vehicle is described as a red van. The driver was last seen going eastbound on Britton near Cedar Lake Boulevard.
Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.