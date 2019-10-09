News
Cherokee Nation Leading Push For Electric Vehicles
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Indian Nations Council of Governments told the state that by 2025, one in four vehicles will be powered by something other than a traditional engine. They emphasized the state needs to invest now in more electric cars and trucks.
According to our partners at the journal record, the Cherokee Nation is really the one taking this big step towards the future. There are three electric buses being built that the Cherokee nation will use to take children to school, and bus people to different businesses across Eastern Oklahoma between Talequah, Stillwell, Catoosa and West Siloam Springs.
The Cherokee Nation got some federal grant money to help buy the buses, plus two solar powered charging stations and two smaller electric vehicles. They expect more in the future.
Adriane Jaynes is the alternative fuels planner for the Indian Nations Council of Governments and a founding member of the Oklahoma Electric Vehicle Coalition.
During an interim study at the state capitol, Jaynes showed lawmakers the state is adding more electric charging stations every month.
While electric vehicle sales in Oklahoma make up less than one percent of nationwide sales, the state led year over year sales between 2016 to 2018.