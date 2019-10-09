News
OHP Dive Team Recovers Nearly 200 Pounds Of Trash From Party Cove At Lake Tenkiller
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook
During a recent exercise, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team pulled nearly 200 pound of trash from a portion of Lake Tenkiller.
Troopers said during their final two-day training of the summer, the dive team decided to do an evidence search scenario and combine it with a trash cleanup dive in the Party Cove section of the lake.
Nearly 200 pounds of trash were recovered from the lake. The dive team said the trash mostly consisted of beer cans and bottles, along with several pairs of sunglasses and a Go-Pro.
OHP Troopers said the dive team is encouraging boaters to take their trash with them.