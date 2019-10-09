News
Newcastle Car Crash Survivor Finishes First Cross-Country Race Since Miraculous Recovery
NEWCASTLE, Oklahoma - A Newcastle teen reached a major milestone in his recovery since he nearly died in a car crash in 2017.
Caleb Freeman and his brother were in a car that hydro-planed, flipped and then was hit by a semi.
After the crash, Caleb had a less than five percent chance of survival.
On Tuesday, Caleb finished his first cross-country race since the accident. He finished the 3.1 mile race in 51 minutes and 44 seconds.