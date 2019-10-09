Search Continues For Potential 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Mass Graves
TULSA, Oklahoma - Wednesday is day three of the search for potential mass graves related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The survey team will start working again at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, and they'll give an update on the scanning process later Wednesday.
The team from the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey started scanning for mass graves from the Tulsa Race Massacre Monday, but they say Monday's results were inconclusive because of cell phone interference.
If you plan on coming out today, you'll notice a security guard keeping people back by about 300 feet.
Still, researchers say they understand how big of a deal this is and they're glad to see so much interest in what they're doing.
The team will finish up here at Oaklawn Cemetery Thursday, and then move on to Newblock Park.