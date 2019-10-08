Survivor Meets Oklahoma Firefighter Who Saved Her Life 20 Years Ago
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma - Two decades ago, firefighter Chris Denton saved the life of a three-year-old girl who escaped from a burning home. For the first time, the two met in person.
When the fire department arrived, little Jenna Bullen was covered head to toe in second and third-degree burns. No one thought she'd survive.
But over the years, she overcame the odds.
News 9 followed her as she took her first steps leaving the hospital, playing soccer, and even going to prom.
Bullen estimates she’s been through about 70 surgeries, but through the hardship she’s found happiness and purpose. She now helps other survivors as a trauma and grief counselor.
“I am a miracle. I need to start living my life and doing the stuff I love,” said Bullen.
She’s thankful for her family and for Deputy Chief Chris Denton, who is now with the Edmond Fire Department.
Denton remembers finding Bullen at the scene and riding in the ambulance with her 20 years ago.
“I remember seeing all that hanging from you, and I thought, wow! She got all her clothes burned off of her, and then I realized you were in a bathing suit, and it dawned on me that that was your skin,” said Denton.
Bullen wrote Denton an email a few weeks ago asking to meet up. The two now share a bond that can’t be broken, and together hope to work with burn survivors in the future.