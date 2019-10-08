Oklahoma Lawmakers Concerned Over President Trump Withdrawing From Syria
Oklahoma Lawmakers have expressed concern over President Trump's plan to pull out of northern Syria.
President Trump says he's filling a campaign promise to get the United States out of "endless wars." The announcement was made after an expected Turkish incursion.
Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, who is chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said he agrees with eliminating "endless war," but claims precautions should be made to prevent a "security vacuum in northeastern Syria that would benefit terrorists, Putin, and Iran."
The following is Senator Inhofe's full statement:
"While I await further information on developments in northeastern Syria, I have long believed that our policy should reflect conditions on the ground and, most importantly, ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS- a position President Trump has held as well. I agree that we cannot engage in unending conflict, but steps must be taken to prevent a security vacuum in northeastern Syria that would benefit terrorists, Putin, and Iran, and harm our national security interests. We also need to continue to work with our NATO ally, Turkey, as well as our partners, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. I have already spoken with the Secretary of Defense and I look forward to further discussions with the President and the Secretary of Defense about our approach in the region, including recent developments in Iraq."
Congressman Tom Cole also said the withdrawal is a "risky move that will not only undo significant gains, but may well invite aggression by other bad actors and terrorists."
Congressman Cole also released this statement:
"I am concerned by the president's decision to swiftly withdraw U.S. troops in Northeast Syria and risk more instability in the region. The Kurdish fighters, also known as Syrian Democratic Forces, have been key allies serving alongside American military units in the fight to defeat ISIS in Syria. This policy is a risky move that will not only undo significant gains but may well invite aggression by other bad actors and terrorists. For the safety of our homeland and security of our allies, we must remain supportive of the Syrian Democratic Forces who have fought alongside us, rather than ceding ground to a dangerous enemy."
Congresswoman Kendra Horn released the following regarding President Trump's Syrian policy:
"The Administration's sudden decision to withdraw U.S. military personnel from Northern Syria endangers our national security and will place American-backed Kurdish troops in harm's way. The Kurds have been one of our strongest allies and closest partners in the fight against ISIS. Abandoning our allies sends the message that the U.S. is an unpredictable and unreliable partner in the fight against terror, and it bolsters Russian efforts to destabilize the region. This irresponsible action weakens our interests in the Middle East, and it will undermine American gains over the last five years in the fight against ISIS."