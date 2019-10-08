Putnam City HS Student Arrested, Accused Of Raping Female Student During School Hours
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma - A Putnam City High School student is under investigation accused of raping a female student. The victim alleges the assault happened in a coach's office during school hours.
The accused student was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail as a youthful offender on a forcible rape complaint.
Putnam City campus police were notified last week, when the victim went with her mother and older brother to file a report.
The student told police she was in a coach's office inside a locker room where she works as a team manager. She said she got a text from a male student asking her to unlock the door. The victim said the student "shut the office door, grabbed her and threw her on the couch."
The report states the victim told the student to stop several times, even after allegedly putting his hands down her pants and forcing himself inside her. She told police she begged him to stop but he did not. She was able to push him off and ran to the bathroom to put on shorts and called a friend to pick her up.
Police noted in the report the victim texted the suspect and asked, "Why didn't you stop?" His reply was, "I'm sorry."
The victim was taken to Integris Baptist Medical Center for a forensic exam. The nurse who conducted the rape exam, according to the report, told PC police "there was no doubt a sexual assault did occur, and it was violent."
Campus police processed the scene and found blood stains on the couch where the alleged assault happened and pants the victim was wearing.
Police said all the evidence was collected and taken to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for processing.
The police chief interviewed the suspect the following day. The suspect's father and the high school principal where also there. The student told police he stopped the second time the victim told him to stop. The chief arrested him after the interview.
Putnam City district officials sent a statement regarding the incident:
“Putnam City makes the safety of students our primary concern. We regret that we’ve received this report. We have investigated and taken appropriate action after the investigation. The action taken remains confidential as required by federal and state law.”