All these courses are preparing the Earharts for their future careers. Emma hopes to go to medical school and become a surgeon. Kathy hopes to go to medical school, too. "I would like to be a dermatologist. I'm currently an esthetician, so I do skincare ... but I'm also open-minded that I could change my mind in medical school."

While she has dreams of growing her career, Kathy says pursuing her education while raising three kids is difficult — even if one of those kids is right alongside her in class. "It's probably one of the hardest things I've ever done," Kathy said. "I'm a small business owner as well, so I still work throughout and go to school full-time. I have no social life right now, but I know it will be worth it in the end."

What makes it easier is having a supportive boss and family. "I can do this. I just have to stay focused," Kathy said. "I hope it inspires [my kids] to go after their dreams."

As for Emma, college has been "wonderful," and having her mom there actually made it more special. "People don't treat me any differently... people don't usually know that I'm 16 unless I tell them, or my mom tells them," Emma said, "It's been a really wonderful experience, actually, and I don't think my age has really affected anything."

The two said they commute to class together, study together, volunteer at a local hospital together, and have even started making friends together. Surprisingly, it's not the teen in this relationship who sometimes feels the need for more space. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Emma, I just need a break,'" Kathy said with a laugh.

The mom acknowledged it's common for teenage girls to disagree with their moms before they eventually develop a friendship. But Emma seemed to mature quickly and jump right into a friendship with Kathy.

"I always saw my mom be really good friends with her mom, my grandma," Emma said. "And we always had a good relationship, but this experience has made it so strong and she's my best friend while also being my mother. It's crazy."