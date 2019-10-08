A woman who was serving 30 years for enabling child abuse has received a commutation request from the Pardon and Parole Board of Oklahoma. 

The board voted unanimously to commute Tondalao Hall's sentence.

Hall pleaded guilty and started serving her 30-year sentence in 2006. According to the ACLU of Oklahoma, Hall is a domestic violence survivor and mother of three. 

Robert Braxton, the man accused of the child abuse, accepted a guilty plea deal and never served time after his sentencing, the ACLU of Oklahoma said.

News 9's Aaron Brilbeck will have more about the case during the evening newscasts. 