News
Woman Sentenced To 30 Years For Enabling Child Abuse Receives Commutation Recommendation
Tuesday, October 8th 2019, 2:06 PM CDT
Updated:
A woman who was serving 30 years for enabling child abuse has received a commutation request from the Pardon and Parole Board of Oklahoma.
The board voted unanimously to commute Tondalao Hall's sentence.
Hall pleaded guilty and started serving her 30-year sentence in 2006. According to the ACLU of Oklahoma, Hall is a domestic violence survivor and mother of three.
Robert Braxton, the man accused of the child abuse, accepted a guilty plea deal and never served time after his sentencing, the ACLU of Oklahoma said.
News 9's Aaron Brilbeck will have more about the case during the evening newscasts.