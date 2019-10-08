Historic Oklahoma City Elementary School Converted Into Apartments For Seniors
A historic elementary school in Oklahoma City has been converted into apartments for seniors over the age of 65.
Construction was completed in September; transforming Dunbar Elementary School into the Dunbar Commons, which consists of 52 senior apartments located in the 1400 block of NE 7th St.
Amenities include a community room, business center, physical fitness room, a safe room for storms, an elevated gardening area and a walking trail.
The apartments are for income-qualified tenants over the age of 65. 21 units are for those who earn nor more than 50 percent of the median income for the Oklahoma City area. The remaining 31 apartments are for those who are under 60 percent of the median income.
“We are excited to see the completed project and start moving in residents,” said Craig Alter, vice president of development at Commonwealth Companies. “This is a beautiful building, and we are so thankful for the great team at CMSWillowbrook for all their help with construction and navigating the historic tax credit system.”
Residents are expected to begin moving in later this month.