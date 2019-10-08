News
Video Shows Owasso PD Rescue Child From Hot Car
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso police are sharing body camera video from when they rescued a toddler from inside a hot van.
Previous Story: Owasso Police Arrest Woman After Finding Toddler In Hot Car
Police say on Friday, Brunilda Maltsberger left her son inside the van when she shopped at the Aldi store. They say even though it was a cooler day the temperatures reached at least 100-degrees inside the van.
Maltsberger bonded out of the Tulsa County Jail on Saturday. Maltsberger bonded out of the Tulsa County Jail on Saturday. She's due in court Friday to face a child neglect charge.