"I accept that it is also Chinese governments' and Chinese businesses' right to react to those words and, at least from my long-time experience in the NBA, it will take some time to heal some of these issues," Silver said on Tuesday.

Speaking later at a pre-planned news conference in Tokyo, Silver said the NBA would continue to protect NBA employees' right to voice their opinions, regardless of consequences. He said the league had spoken with Houston Rockets star and Chinese Basketball Association President Yao Ming, whom he described as "extremely upset."

"I think it's unfortunate," Silver said. "But if that's the consequences of us adhering to our values, we still feel it's important."