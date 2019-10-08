Health Officials Prepare For Flu Season With Statewide Exercise
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is giving out free flu shots Monday at the state fairgrounds.
While this is a great opportunity to get a yearly flu shot, for the Oklahoma City- County Health Department, it's part of an overall statewide disaster exercise.
Starting at 9 a.m. in the pavilion building, everyone who shows up will be able to get free flu shots, as safely and quickly as possible. The goal for the health department is to train their ability to respond and provide mass immunizations in the case of a nationwide or at least statewide health emergency.
With flu season just beginning, the City-County Health Department believes giving out free vaccines as part of this training is a win-win. They immunize more of the population before winter comes, and properly training health department employees in the case of a possible outbreak.
"It's important to practice, we want to be as prepared as we can be for any negative possible thing that could possibly happen here in Oklahoma County in the future," Ltoya Knighten from the Oklahoma County Health Department said.
The exercise will end at 1 p.m.