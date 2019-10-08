News
OKC Zoo To Host School's Out Day Camps During Fall Break
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo is hosting a School's Out Day Camp that will feature theme days and activities for children to enjoy over fall break.
OKC Zoo officials said the camp will be October 14 through the 21 and will cost $40 for members, and $45 for no members.
During the camp, kids will be able to meet animals up-close, tour the zoo, make crafts and more.
The cost is $40 for members and $45 for non-members.
Click here for more information.