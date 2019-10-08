Oklahoma City city council members are expected to vote on a proposal for a new youth recreation center in Northeast Oklahoma City.

If city council members approve this project, the facility would be the first multi-purpose recreational center for the Parks and Recreation Department in 40 years.

According to OKC Talk, the nearly 33,000 thousand square foot building would be built near Northeast 10th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Douglas High School.

The facility would also replace a nearby recreational center that was built over 75 years ago.

The proposed plans include two large gyms, fitness equipment, locker rooms, an indoor pool and even a child watch center.

The recreational center is expected to cost $13.5 million dollars.

If approved, the plans would be finalized in the Spring.

City officials said they hope construction can start and be completed in the Summer of 2020.

Current plans for Maps 4 include more than a million dollars for at least four more youth centers.