Walgreens is the nation's largest drugstore chain, operating 9,560 stores across the U.S.

Kroger: Will "exit this category"

Kroger posted a similar statement, saying it was "discontinuing the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products, or e-cigarettes, at all store and fuel center locations due to the mounting questions and increasingly complex regulatory environment associated with these products." Kroger added that it would "exit this category after selling through its current inventory."

Kroger, which also owns Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and other store brands, operates more than 2,700 retail stores.

The moves come more than two weeks after Walmart announced it will stop selling e-cigarettes in all of its stores, with the nation's largest retailer also citing the growing public concerns about vaping. Rite Aid made the move earlier in the year.