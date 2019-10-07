Sooners Focused On Self-Improvement Before Texas Showdown
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Despite a 25-point win over Kansas on Saturday, the Sooners didn't sound like a 5-0 team when speaking to the media on Monday.
In a surprising move, Jalen Hurts made an opening statement at the beginning of his availability.
"Look, I just want to say, the culture here at Oklahoma right now is all centered on us playing our standard and us playing our brand of football," Hurts says. "Looking back at this last game we played in, there's a lot of opportunity and room for growth and maturity. A lot of lessons we can learn from and we will learn from them."
Next up for OU, is of course Texas. While the Sooners are nearly double digits favorites, recent history indicates this will be a close game. The last five Red River Showdowns have been decided by a touchdown or fewer.