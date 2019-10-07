His contract runs until 2020 and the decision to walk away from the game show will ultimately be up to him. He said support from the people around him have pushed him to keep on going, but knows he won't be host forever.

"When I feel like my skills have diminished to the point I notice and bothered by it, I notice now, but I'm not as bothered by it because all of the people around me are saying, 'No it's okay.'" he said. "But there will come a point when they will no longer able to say, 'It's okay.'"

Trebek said he also regretted taking his pancreatic cancer fight public because he's become a spokesman of sorts for people fighting the disease. "A lot of people are coming to me and looking for help, reassurance -- and that's tough," he said. "I don't know if I'm strong enough or intelligent enough to help alleviate some of that despair, so it's tough on me."

The American Cancer Society puts the survival rate over five years for all forms pancreatic cancer at 9%, according to its latest data. Even with those odds, Trebek is more than happy of how he has lived his life.

"The thought of the pancreatic cancer does not frighten me," he said. "I'm 79 years old. So, hey, I've lived a good life, a full life, and I'm nearing the end of that life. I know that."