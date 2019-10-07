Rising productivity, the economic thinking goes, should result in wages rising nearly in tandem —a sign that workers are benefiting in proportion to their skills. Take a shoemaker who learns a new skill and can now make two pairs of $100 shoes in an hour instead of only one pair. By increasing her productivity, she's able to double her income, which helps boost her standard of living.

And that's the way the U.S. economy worked for decades — until the late 1970s, when productivity and wages began diverging.

More red flags have emerged in recent decades. The so-called labor share — or portion of national income that workers earn—has declined steeply, dropping 7 percentage points since the early 2000s. Despite the economic recovery and rising productivity, the San Francisco Fed economists note, "The labor share has stayed around 56%, near the historical low in our sample."

If real wages were keeping up with productivity, the labor share wouldn't be falling, they said.

The culprit, they say, could be automation, partly because workers could be fearful of asking for a raise out of concern their boss might turn to technology to replace them.

"The steady decline in the relative prices of robots and automation equipment over the past few decades have made it increasingly profitable to automate," the economists said. "In this environment, workers may be reluctant to ask for significant pay raises out of fear that an employer will replace their jobs with robots."